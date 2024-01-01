Menu
As is Special , This Black on Black Leather 2010 BMW X5 3.0 xDrive is a local trade in vehicle , Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , etc. This vehicle is being sold AS IS , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition, Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2010 BMW X5

157,245 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW X5

** X5 30i ** Pan Roof ** Nav ** As is Special **

2010 BMW X5

** X5 30i ** Pan Roof ** Nav ** As is Special **

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,245KM
Used
VIN 5UXFE4C53AL277802

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # UP21383A
  • Mileage 157,245 KM

As is Special , This Black on Black Leather 2010 BMW X5 3.0 xDrive is a local trade in vehicle , Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , etc. This vehicle is being sold AS IS , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition, Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Canopy
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Additional Features

All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-XXXX

1-888-750-4112

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2010 BMW X5