2010 Cadillac CTS

124,000 KM

Details

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Cadillac CTS

2010 Cadillac CTS

LEATHER|ALLOYS|BOSE STEREO

2010 Cadillac CTS

LEATHER|ALLOYS|BOSE STEREO

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8090878
  Stock #: 119706
  VIN: 1G6DE5EG5A0119706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL VIN# 1G6DE5EG5A0119706, 3.0L V6, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, BOSE Premium Stereo, Silver on Grey Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, XM Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Titanium Trim, On-Star, Auto Dim Mirror, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

