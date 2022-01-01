2010 Cadillac CTS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8090878

8090878 Stock #: 119706

119706 VIN: 1G6DE5EG5A0119706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

