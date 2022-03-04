$12,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac CTS
WAGON|AWD|3.6L|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8564669
- Stock #: 103907
- VIN: 1G6DM8EV8A0103907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL VIN# 1G6DM8EV8A0103907, PERFORMANCE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, AWD, 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18" CHROME WHEELS, LEATHER, BOSE Premium Stereo, White on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, XM Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Carbon-Fibre Trim, On-Star, Auto Dim Mirror, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
