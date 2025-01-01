Menu
Unleash the beast that brought Bumblebee to life the 2010 Camaro SS Transformers Edition. This isnt just a car; its an icon that growls with authority and commands attention wherever it rolls.

Under the hood lurks a 6.2L V8 punching out 426 horsepower (400 with automatic), channeling pure American muscle through a lightning-quick 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Feel the surge of torque as it roars from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 4.5 seconds, leaving nothing but tire smoke and envy in its wake.

Finished in Rally Yellow with bold black racing stripes and the legendary Autobot badges, this Transformers Edition is factory-built aggression with style to match. Step inside and youll find the black leather interior with yellow stitching, Autobot crests on the headrests and door sills, and that unmistakable SS attitude everywhere you look.

This is not a car for the timid its for the driver who wants to feel the road tremble and watch heads turn. The 2010 Camaro SS Transformers Edition isnt just muscle its a modern-day legend ready to transform every drive into a statement.

Own the legend. Drive the icon. Become the machine.

NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX! READY TO ROLL!

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

170,000 KM

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

SS-TRANSFORMERS EDITION-LEATHER-AUTOMATIC

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

SS-TRANSFORMERS EDITION-LEATHER-AUTOMATIC

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
VIN 2G1FK1EJ6A9141599

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M25-424
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Unleash the beast that brought Bumblebee to life the 2010 Camaro SS Transformers Edition. This isnt just a car; its an icon that growls with authority and commands attention wherever it rolls.


Under the hood lurks a 6.2L V8 punching out 426 horsepower (400 with automatic), channeling pure American muscle through a lightning-quick 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Feel the surge of torque as it roars from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 4.5 seconds, leaving nothing but tire smoke and envy in its wake.

Finished in Rally Yellow with bold black racing stripes and the legendary Autobot badges, this Transformers Edition is factory-built aggression with style to match. Step inside and youll find the black leather interior with yellow stitching, Autobot crests on the headrests and door sills, and that unmistakable SS attitude everywhere you look.


This is not a car for the timid its for the driver who wants to feel the road tremble and watch heads turn. The 2010 Camaro SS Transformers Edition isnt just muscle its a modern-day legend ready to transform every drive into a statement.


Own the legend. Drive the icon. Become the machine.


NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX! READY TO ROLL! 


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
(2) cupholders
outside temp display
Cargo convenience net
universal home remote
Front carpeted floor mats
Coat hooks
Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Leather-wrapped shifter knob
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front passenger seatback map pocket

Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Performance Suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Battery w/rundown protection

Rear Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Body coloured door handles
Front air scoop
Brake cooling slots

Tire Pressure Monitor
4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Internal manual trunk release handle
FRONT & REAR SIDE-IMPACT CURTAIN AIRBAGS
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) at rear

engine temp

Driver/front passenger sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/automatic on/off control

Folding rear seat back w/trunk pass-through

Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger express-down

Bluetooth in-vehicle system
Wireless PDIM

Oil pressure
fuel
theatre dimming
Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
oil temp
Intermittent wiper system
P245/45R20 front & P275/40R20 rear summer only performance BSW tires (REQ: WRS Rally Sport Pkg)
Tire inflation kit -inc: inflator & tire sealant
Body coloured rocker mouldings
Body coloured pwr heated mirrors w/driver auto-dimming
Solar Ray glass
Driver 6-way pwr adjuster w/pwr recline
Front passenger 2-way manual adjuster w/pwr recline
Front adjustable head restraints w/SS embroidery
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel w/audio controls
Air conditioning -inc: pollen air filter
Lockable glovebox
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/passenger sensing system
Rear ultrasonic park assist
transmission fluid temp
Dual exhaust system w/polished stainless steel exhaust tips
Front multi-link strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent 4.5-link suspension w/coil springs
Variable ratio power steering
Rear backglass antenna
3.45 axle ratio (REQ: MN6 Transmission)
Engine oil coolers
Front/rear Brembo performance brakes w/4-piston calipers
Chevrolet sill plates
(1) at front of centre console
Unique SS front & rear body coloured fascias -inc: lower extension
unique lower grille & rear diffuser
Front centre floor console -inc: armrest
Analog instrumentation w/driver information centre -inc: speedometer
Centre console mounted gauges -inc: battery voltage
Auxiliary pwr outlets -inc: (1) in centre console storage area
Lighting -inc: dome lamp
Boston Acoustics audio system -inc: 9-speakers
245-watt amplifier

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2010 Chevrolet Camaro