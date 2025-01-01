$17,977+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
SS-TRANSFORMERS EDITION-LEATHER-AUTOMATIC
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$17,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # M25-424
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the beast that brought Bumblebee to life the 2010 Camaro SS Transformers Edition. This isnt just a car; its an icon that growls with authority and commands attention wherever it rolls.
Under the hood lurks a 6.2L V8 punching out 426 horsepower (400 with automatic), channeling pure American muscle through a lightning-quick 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Feel the surge of torque as it roars from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 4.5 seconds, leaving nothing but tire smoke and envy in its wake.
Finished in Rally Yellow with bold black racing stripes and the legendary Autobot badges, this Transformers Edition is factory-built aggression with style to match. Step inside and youll find the black leather interior with yellow stitching, Autobot crests on the headrests and door sills, and that unmistakable SS attitude everywhere you look.
This is not a car for the timid its for the driver who wants to feel the road tremble and watch heads turn. The 2010 Camaro SS Transformers Edition isnt just muscle its a modern-day legend ready to transform every drive into a statement.
Own the legend. Drive the icon. Become the machine.
NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX! READY TO ROLL!
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277