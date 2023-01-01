Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

Cargo Van, Air, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

Cargo Van, Air, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1680124280
  2. 1680124282
  3. 1680124280
  4. 1680124281
  5. 1680124279
  6. 1680124279
  7. 1680124280
  8. 1680124280
  9. 1680124280
  10. 1680124280
  11. 1680124281
  12. 1680124281
  13. 1680124281
  14. 1680124281
  15. 1680124281
  16. 1680124282
  17. 1680124282
  18. 1680124282
  19. 1680124282
  20. 1680124282
  21. 1680124283
  22. 1680124283
  23. 1680124283
  24. 1680124283
  25. 1680124283
  26. 1680124284
  27. 1680124284
  28. 1680124284
  29. 1680124284
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777022
  • Stock #: 119-2303-72/29/BMA
  • VIN: 1GCZGFDA4A1153694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 119-2303-72/29/BMA
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--     Cargo Van, Air,

--     Automatic.

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 221,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX,...
 63,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 223,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory