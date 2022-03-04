Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express

2010 Chevrolet Express

LT-3500 *** 9-PASSENGER****

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express

LT-3500 *** 9-PASSENGER****

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,960

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8485935
  • Stock #: C2124
  • VIN: 1GB2G1DG7A1175962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 9
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 9 - PASSENGR  HIGH ROOF CHEVY EXPRESS VAN *** INCREDIBLE VEHICLE AND WELL KEPT BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***COMES FULLY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA FEES OR CHARGES*** A MUST SEE! *** 205,000KMS***ONLY*** $18,960.00 CERTIFIED***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Solutions Canada Inc.

2008 Mercedes-Benz S...
 148,000 KM
$12,960 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Econoline ...
 213,000 KM
$18,960 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 231,000 KM
$13,960 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-0603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory