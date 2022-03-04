$18,960+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Express
LT-3500 *** 9-PASSENGER****
Location
Car Solutions Canada Inc.
3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1
416-633-0603
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8485935
- Stock #: C2124
- VIN: 1GB2G1DG7A1175962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 9 - PASSENGR HIGH ROOF CHEVY EXPRESS VAN *** INCREDIBLE VEHICLE AND WELL KEPT BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***COMES FULLY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA FEES OR CHARGES*** A MUST SEE! *** 205,000KMS***ONLY*** $18,960.00 CERTIFIED***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
