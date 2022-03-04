2010 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,960 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8485995

8485995 Stock #: C2104V

C2104V VIN: 1GCZGFBA6A1141100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Bucket Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.