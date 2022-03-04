2010 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8504612

8504612 Stock #: 22-30784

22-30784 VIN: 1GCZGFDA9A1156784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 22-30784

Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Trip Odometer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.