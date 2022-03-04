Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express

2010 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 2500 CARGO VAN-3 SEATER-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 2500 CARGO VAN-3 SEATER-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

  1. 8504612
  2. 8504612
  3. 8504612
  4. 8504612
  5. 8504612
  6. 8504612
  7. 8504612
  8. 8504612
  9. 8504612
  10. 8504612
  11. 8504612
  12. 8504612
  13. 8504612
  14. 8504612
  15. 8504612
  16. 8504612
  17. 8504612
  18. 8504612
  19. 8504612
  20. 8504612
  21. 8504612
  22. 8504612
  23. 8504612
  24. 8504612
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8504612
  • Stock #: 22-30784
  • VIN: 1GCZGFDA9A1156784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-30784
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**RARE 3 SEATER CARGO VAN** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED}  **ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SERVICE RECORDS! READY TO WORK HARD FOR YOU!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


********************* GREAT FOR WORK & FAMILY USE  **********************


FINISHED IN SNOW WHITE ON GREY! 4.8L V8!! CARGO VAN!!! HEAVY DUTY 8 BOLT SUSPENSION!! TILT! AIR! AM/FM RADIO! 3 PASSENGER! TOW PACKAGE! SIDE BARN DOORS & MORE! NICE & CLEAN! DETAILED & SANITIZED!! MUST SEE AND DRIVE TO APPRECIATE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! READY TO MAKE YOU MONEY!!


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7tmxgeEz6BdgiBSeypNUwjw7la7pRqAG


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 21 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc

2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 229,000 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 179,000 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 160,000 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

Call Dealer

416-577-XXXX

(click to show)

416-577-2961

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory