2010 Chrysler 300

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2010 Chrysler 300

2010 Chrysler 300

TOURING,189KM,$4888

2010 Chrysler 300

TOURING,189KM,$4888

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990

Sale Price

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5735469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING PACKAGE,FRESH TRADE IN,WELL CARED CAR,AMAZING DRIVE,LEATHER,CROME WHEELES,SAFETY AVAILABLE $990,CAR FAX VIRIFIED,$4888,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE

PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

