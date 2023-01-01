Menu
2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

63,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

300C|V8|HEMI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|CHROME RIMS

2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI

300C|V8|HEMI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|CHROME RIMS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450424
  • Stock #: 206013
  • VIN: 2C3CA6CT1AH206013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2C3CA6CT1AH206013, 300C, V8 HEMI Engine, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES, REMOTE START, BOSTON Premium Stereo, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Seats, Bluetooth, Wood/Lther. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., LED/Xenon Headlights, Pwr. Trunk, Fog Lights, , Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available! CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

