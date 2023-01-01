$11,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI
300C|V8|HEMI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|CHROME RIMS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
- Listing ID: 9450424
- Stock #: 206013
- VIN: 2C3CA6CT1AH206013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2C3CA6CT1AH206013, 300C, V8 HEMI Engine, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES, REMOTE START, BOSTON Premium Stereo, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Seats, Bluetooth, Wood/Lther. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., LED/Xenon Headlights, Pwr. Trunk, Fog Lights, , Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available! CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
