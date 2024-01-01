$4,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.0L !TOURING! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! FULL STOW N GO! DVD! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER
WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!
PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! ODOMETER READING IN MILES! 123000 MILES! CAR IS IN GOOD
RUNNING CONDITION! DRIVE GOOD! AS IS SALE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
Vehicle Features
Why Buy New Motors
