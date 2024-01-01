Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4.0L !TOURING! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! FULL STOW N GO! DVD! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER</p><p>WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!</p><p>PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! ODOMETER READING IN MILES! 123000 MILES! CAR IS IN GOOD</p><p>RUNNING CONDITION! DRIVE GOOD! AS IS SALE!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1720460329
  2. 1720460329
  3. 1720460329
  4. 1720460329
  5. 1720460329
  6. 1720460329
  7. 1720460329
  8. 1720460329
  9. 1720460329
  10. 1720460329
  11. 1720460329
  12. 1720460329
  13. 1720460329
  14. 1720460329
  15. 1720460329
  16. 1720460329
  17. 1720460329
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2A4RR5DX2AR193559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.0L !TOURING! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! FULL STOW N GO! DVD! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER

WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE!

PREVIOUS US VEHICLE! ODOMETER READING IN MILES! 123000 MILES! CAR IS IN GOOD

RUNNING CONDITION! DRIVE GOOD! AS IS SALE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2010 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 197,000 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 229,800 KM $6,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE SUNROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE SUNROOF 172,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2010 Chrysler Town & Country