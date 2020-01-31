2010 Chrysler Town & Country

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
7 pass,Full Stow 'N Go power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, key less, new car trade, drives excellent, NO ACCIDENTS!!!
Uncertified vehicles are not drive able, $599 extra for safety
Maple C Cars Ltd
90 Winter Ave, Scar
Ont, M1K 4M3
416-831-0578
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
financing is available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3