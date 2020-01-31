2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

7 pass,Full Stow 'N Go power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, key less, new car trade, drives excellent, NO ACCIDENTS!!!

Uncertified vehicles are not drive able, $599 extra for safety

Maple C Cars Ltd 90 Winter Ave, Scar Ont, M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

info@mapleccars.ca

www.mapleccars.ca

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003 financing is available

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Third Passenger Door

Power Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.