2010 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,734KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4668267
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX6AR278033
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

7 pass,Full Stow 'N Go power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, key less, new car trade, drives excellent, NO ACCIDENTS!!!


Uncertified vehicles are not drive able, $599 extra for safety


Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter Ave, Scar

Ont, M1K 4M3


416-831-0578


info@mapleccars.ca


www.mapleccars.ca


Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

financing is available

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

