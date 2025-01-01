$17,977+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Challenger
R/T CLASSIC-V8 HEMI POWERED-1 OWNER
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$17,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 127,138 KM
Vehicle Description
This is your chance to own a true modern muscle iconbefore they disappear for good. Presenting the 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic, finished in rare and head-turning Deep Ocean Blue Pearl. Powered by a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this beast delivers raw, unapologetic muscle the way it was meant to beno gimmicks, no compromise.
A nod to its heritage, this R/T Classic roars with retro charm: bold side stripes, aggressive stance, and the unmistakable presence that turns heads wherever it goes.
It's a one-owner, local Ontario car that's been respected, not abusedexactly the kind of example enthusiasts hunt for.
They don't make cars like this anymore. With modern muscle heading the way of electrification, this is your last chance to get behind the wheel of a true HEMI-powered legend. Feel the rumble, own the street, and grab it while its still in existence.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST
FINANCING AVAILABLE
+ taxes & licensing>
