This is your chance to own a true modern muscle iconbefore they disappear for good. Presenting the 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic, finished in rare and head-turning Deep Ocean Blue Pearl. Powered by a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this beast delivers raw, unapologetic muscle the way it was meant to beno gimmicks, no compromise.

A nod to its heritage, this R/T Classic roars with retro charm: bold side stripes, aggressive stance, and the unmistakable presence that turns heads wherever it goes. 

Its a one-owner, local Ontario car thats been respected, not abusedexactly the kind of example enthusiasts hunt for.

They dont make cars like this anymore. With modern muscle heading the way of electrification, this is your last chance to get behind the wheel of a true HEMI-powered legend. Feel the rumble, own the street, and grab it while its still in existence.

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!

2010 Dodge Challenger

127,138 KM

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T CLASSIC-V8 HEMI POWERED-1 OWNER

12723294

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T CLASSIC-V8 HEMI POWERED-1 OWNER

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,138KM
VIN 2B3CJ5DTXAH129955

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,138 KM

This is your chance to own a true modern muscle iconbefore they disappear for good. Presenting the 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T Classic, finished in rare and head-turning Deep Ocean Blue Pearl. Powered by a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, this beast delivers raw, unapologetic muscle the way it was meant to beno gimmicks, no compromise.


A nod to its heritage, this R/T Classic roars with retro charm: bold side stripes, aggressive stance, and the unmistakable presence that turns heads wherever it goes.


It's a one-owner, local Ontario car that's been respected, not abusedexactly the kind of example enthusiasts hunt for.


They don't make cars like this anymore. With modern muscle heading the way of electrification, this is your last chance to get behind the wheel of a true HEMI-powered legend. Feel the rumble, own the street, and grab it while its still in existence.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tip Start
Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
160-amp alternator
3.06 Axle Ratio
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
730 CCA maintenance-free battery
5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE
Dual exhaust w/bright tips
Independent performance suspension

Brake Assist
Brake/Park Interlock
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
(5) 3-point seat belts
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff
Dual-note electric horns
Supplemental front side airbag

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Passenger assist handle
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Trunk lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Integrated rear window antenna
Floor Carpet
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
8-way pwr driver seat
Pwr trunklid release
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Illuminated Door Pull Handles
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
12V centre console pwr outlet
Front reading/map lamps
Air conditioning w/front & rear climate control outlets
Driver & passenger manual lumbar
Floor console-inc: fore/aft slide armrest
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
Rear armrest w/cupholder
Rear courtesy lamps
Visors w/illuminated mirrors

Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour mirrors
Functional Hood Scoop
Rear body-colour spoiler
Bright fuel filler door
Satin chrome grill
Variable-intermittent wipers

276 watt amp

Bodyside Stripe

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
