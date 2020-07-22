Menu
2010 Dodge Dakota

308 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

2010 Dodge Dakota

2010 Dodge Dakota

SXT

2010 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5698662
  • VIN: 1D7CW3GK9AS110738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 308 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle has 308 000 km, SLT Crew Cab, Automatic, 3.7L, 4WD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, keyless entry, A/C, CD/Radio/Aux in, very clean in and out, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price.

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

