<p>SE! VERY LOW KM! FULL STOW N GO! SECOND ROW POWER WINDOWS! ALLOY RIMS!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! SOME RUST SPOTS! LOCAL ONTARIO </p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! PERFECT FOR WORK! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! </p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,500 KM

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE8AR470955

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,500 KM

SE! VERY LOW KM! FULL STOW N GO! SECOND ROW POWER WINDOWS! ALLOY RIMS!

ICE COLD A/C! IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! SOME RUST SPOTS! LOCAL ONTARIO 

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! PERFECT FOR WORK! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! 

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan