$3,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! VERY LOW KM! FULL STOW N GO! SECOND ROW POWER WINDOWS! ALLOY RIMS!
ICE COLD A/C! IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! SOME RUST SPOTS! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! PERFECT FOR WORK! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118