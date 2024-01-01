Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS, </p><p>--     FULLY  CERTIFIED  </p><p>---    Low Km, Stow N Go, 7 Passengers, Automatic</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    NO  EXTRA  FEES,   CERTIFY  IS  INCLUDED  IN  THE  ASKING  PRICE !!! </p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12041311

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1734993232
  2. 1734993231
  3. 1734993232
  4. 1734993232
  5. 1734993232
  6. 1734993232
  7. 1734993231
  8. 1734993232
  9. 1734993231
  10. 1734993231
  11. 1734993231
  12. 1734993232
  13. 1734993231
  14. 1734993231
  15. 1734993232
  16. 1734993231
  17. 1734993231
  18. 1734993231
  19. 1734993231
  20. 1734993231
  21. 1734993231
  22. 1734993232
  23. 1734993231
  24. 1734993231
  25. 1734993231
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE4AR468880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS, 

--     FULLY  CERTIFIED  

---    Low Km, Stow N Go, 7 Passengers, Automatic

 

 

--    NO  EXTRA  FEES,   CERTIFY  IS  INCLUDED  IN  THE  ASKING  PRICE !!! 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2007 Toyota Sienna for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Toyota Sienna 160,500 MI $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Lincoln MKZ 290,000 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Lexus ES 350 256,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan