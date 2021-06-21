Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

SE-FULL STOW N GO-DVD-BACKUP CAMERA-99KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7481676
  • Stock #: 21-137304
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE4AR223304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-137304
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 99,000KMS!  ** 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - FULL SERVICE RECORDS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


********************* ATTENTION AMAZON & DELIVERY DRIVERS **********************


CANADA'S BEST SELLING MINIVAN!! FINISHED IN STONE WHITE ON BLACK! **SE** FULL POWER OPTIONS!! FULL STOW N GO!! 7 PASSENGER SEATING! 3.3L V6!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! BACK UP CAMERA!! DVD SYSTEM! REAR POWER WINDOW! KEYLESS ENTRY!! BLUETOOTH! CRUISE! TILT! AIR! ALLOYS! ROOF RACKS & SO MUCH MORE!  OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT! 


All Vehicles Come With A FREE CARFAX History Report! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! Professional Detailing! 100% CANADIAN VEHICLES! OMVIC & UCDA Members!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! Buy With Confidence!! We GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! Extended Warranty Packages Available!! Licensing & Taxes Are Extra.


OVER 20 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

