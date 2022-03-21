$16,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED-WARRANTY
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 22-73279
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE3AR474279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*RARE WHEELCHAIR VAN!!** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ** ONE OWNER - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** ONLY 189,000KMS!! SERVICE RECORDS!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
******************* EASY ACCESS - SIDE ENTRY - FOLDING RAMP ************************
THIS VAN FEATURES A BRAUNABILITY WHEEL CHAIR CONVERSION!! SIDE ENTRY!! LOWERED FLOOR! RAMP! WHEEL CHAIR RESTRAINT SYSTEM & MORE! HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE! Finished In RAPTORS RED On BLACK!! WELL EQUIPPED **SE** PACKAGE!! 3.3L V6!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! FULL POWER OPTIONS! REAR POWER WINDOWS & VENTS! KEYLESS ENTRY! CRUISE! TILT! ALLOYS! TINTS & MORE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!
Vehicle Features
