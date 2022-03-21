Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,000 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-1 OWNER-CERTIFIED-WARRANTY

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8683511
  • Stock #: 22-73279
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE3AR474279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*RARE WHEELCHAIR VAN!!** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ** ONE OWNER - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** ONLY 189,000KMS!! SERVICE RECORDS!!  **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


******************* EASY ACCESS - SIDE ENTRY -  FOLDING RAMP ************************


THIS VAN FEATURES A BRAUNABILITY WHEEL CHAIR CONVERSION!! SIDE ENTRY!! LOWERED FLOOR! RAMP! WHEEL CHAIR RESTRAINT SYSTEM & MORE! HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE! Finished In RAPTORS RED On BLACK!!  WELL EQUIPPED **SE** PACKAGE!! 3.3L V6!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! FULL POWER OPTIONS! REAR POWER WINDOWS & VENTS! KEYLESS ENTRY! CRUISE! TILT! ALLOYS! TINTS & MORE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT! 


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 21 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment System

