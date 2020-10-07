2010 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
647-627-5600
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Automatic keyless entry sunroof power windows heated seats power locks power mirrors power trunk release cd aux bluetooth alloy wheels cruise control air conditioning sold as is . You can call us at 6476275600 to book an appointment for a test drive at 485 rogers rd toronto. Please visit our website at www.letsdothisautosales.ca*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***
Phone Number : 647 627 56 00
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!
Trade-ins welcome!!!
Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)
lets do this auto sales inc.
647 627 56 00
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1