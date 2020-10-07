Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

293,874 KM

Details Description Features

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT sunroof auto heated seats

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT sunroof auto heated seats

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

293,874KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6169986
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV2AT238126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic keyless entry sunroof power windows heated seats power locks power mirrors power trunk release cd aux bluetooth alloy wheels cruise control air conditioning sold as is . You can call us at 6476275600 to book an appointment for a test drive at 485 rogers rd toronto. Please visit our website at www.letsdothisautosales.ca*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

647 627 56 00

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

