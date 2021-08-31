Menu
2010 Ford E350

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

SUPER DUTY|CUMMINS GENERATOR|LADDER RACK

SUPER DUTY|CUMMINS GENERATOR|LADDER RACK

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7967849
  • Stock #: A60604
  • VIN: 1FTSE3ELXADA60604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL VIN# 1FTSE3ELXADA60604, E-350 SUPER DUTY, LADDER RACK, CUMMINS COMERCIAL 4500 WATT GENERATOR, METAL SHELVES, Towing Pkg., Air Conditioning,  ABS, Dual/Side Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

