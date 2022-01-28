Menu
2010 Ford Edge

273,620 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

AWD | LEATHER | MOONROOF | ALLOYS |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

273,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253484
  • VIN: 2FMDK4ACXABA02457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,620 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Auto, 4 doors, Leather, Moon roof, ice cold ac, power seats, memory seats,power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, key less, alarm, drives excellent, new car trade, Alloy Wheels, Just Arrived!!!

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd

 

 

 

90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1k 4M3, 416-831-0578

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS, THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS IS , AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

