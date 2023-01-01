Menu
2010 Ford Escape

111,000 KM

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

|4WD|Hybrid|

2010 Ford Escape

|4WD|Hybrid|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10352790
  • Stock #: A50676
  • VIN: 1FMCU5K39AKA50676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A50676
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Side intrusion door beams
Front side-impact airbags
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Seating

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
2.5L 4V I4 ATKINSON CYCLE ENGINE
3.04 final drive ratio
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes -inc: regenerative braking system
16 Hybrid unique aluminum wheels
4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system on rear outboard seat locations
330V sealed nickel-metal hydride NI-MH battery
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering EPAS
AdvanceTrac w/Roll Stability Control RSC
License plate bracket STD in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

