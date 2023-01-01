2010 Ford Escape

$11,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10352790

10352790 Stock #: A50676

A50676 VIN: 1FMCU5K39AKA50676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # A50676

Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Column Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Message Centre glove box Front/rear floor mats Rear floor heat ducts Rear cargo area light Interior lights off delay Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting White-faced instrument gauges SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Dual-zone automatic temp control Centrestack w/disassociated display Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Battery Saver 4-wheel independent suspension Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Intelligent 4-wheel drive system Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks Side intrusion door beams Front side-impact airbags Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags SOS post-crash alert system Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder front seat safety belt pretensioners Exterior Automatic Headlamps Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Wheel nut wrench & jack Headlamp off delay Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Underbody-mounted mini spare tire A-gloss body-colour front bumper Painted body-colour body-side cladding Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Windows Privacy glass on rear doors Seating 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch Additional Features Adjustable Head Restraints rear quarter windows liftgate removable seat cushion P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires front passenger sensor centre stack Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster front door switch bezels front seat height adjustable D-rings Belt-Minder w/audio mute MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes 2.5L 4V I4 ATKINSON CYCLE ENGINE 3.04 final drive ratio Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes -inc: regenerative braking system 16 Hybrid unique aluminum wheels 4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system on rear outboard seat locations 330V sealed nickel-metal hydride NI-MH battery Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering EPAS AdvanceTrac w/Roll Stability Control RSC License plate bracket STD in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.