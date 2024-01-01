Menu
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

2010 Ford Escape

169,500 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape

|4WD|Hybrid|

2010 Ford Escape

|4WD|Hybrid|

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,500KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU5K32AKA50678

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A50678
  Mileage 169,500 KM

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Dual cloth sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system

Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer

Child safety rear door locks
Side intrusion door beams
Front side-impact airbags
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners

Privacy glass on rear doors

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch

Adjustable Head Restraints
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
2.5L 4V I4 ATKINSON CYCLE ENGINE
3.04 final drive ratio
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes -inc: regenerative braking system
16 Hybrid unique aluminum wheels
4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system on rear outboard seat locations
330V sealed nickel-metal hydride NI-MH battery
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering EPAS
AdvanceTrac w/Roll Stability Control RSC
License plate bracket STD in provinces where required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2010 Ford Escape