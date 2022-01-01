Menu
2010 Ford Escape

152,197 KM

Details

$6,695

+ tax & licensing
$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

152,197KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8091337
  • Stock #: I18830A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG7AKD13432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # I18830A
  • Mileage 152,197 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Escape Limited LIMITED! Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

