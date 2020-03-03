Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Location

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

647-281-0735

  1. 1586027929
  2. 1586027929
  3. 1586027857
  4. 1586027857
  5. 1586027857
  6. 1586027857
  7. 1586027857
  8. 1586027929
  9. 1586027929
  10. 1586027929
  11. 1586027929
  12. 1586027929
  13. 1586027929
  14. 1586027929
  15. 1586027929
  16. 1586027929
  17. 1586027929
  18. 1586027929
  19. 1586027929
  20. 1586027929
  21. 1586027929
  22. 1586027929
  23. 1586027929
  24. 1586027929
  25. 1586027929
  26. 1586027929
  27. 1586027930
  28. 1586027930
  29. 1586027930
  30. 1586027930
  31. 1586027930
  32. 1586027930
  33. 1586027930
Contact Seller

$11,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 238,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4815402
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AKB82922
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Service Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Philips Auto - address : 373 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8 (647) 281-0735 - www.philipsauto.ca 

2010 Ford F-150 KING RANCH WITH NAVIGATION/BACKUP CAMERA  BLACK CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARPROOF!!! SAFETY, WARRANTY

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Philips Auto

2004 Nissan Murano SE
 150,000 KM
$2,994 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus IS 250
 208,000 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus S
 176,000 KM
$4,994 + tax & lic
Philips Auto

Philips Auto

2424 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1K 2P3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-0735

Send A Message