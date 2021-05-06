2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7129468

7129468 VIN: 1FTFW1EV2AFB64674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

