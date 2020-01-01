2010 Ford Focus

This car is in immaculate condition. Original 44,000km, One owner old lady driven, no accidents, carfax provided. Has brand new front pads and rotors, Pirelli P4 tires. Super clean inside. Has been certified and is ready to go. Must be seen.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Stability Control
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Exterior
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.