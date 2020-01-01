Menu
2010 Ford Focus

SE

2010 Ford Focus

SE

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,644KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4397124
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FNXAW240793
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This car is in immaculate condition. Original 44,000km, One owner old lady driven, no accidents, carfax provided. Has brand new front pads and rotors, Pirelli P4 tires. Super clean inside. Has been certified and is ready to go. Must be seen.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

