2010 Ford Focus

94,000 KM

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

SE-AUTOMATIC-ONLY 94KMS-CERTIFIED

2010 Ford Focus

SE-AUTOMATIC-ONLY 94KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7908438
  Stock #: 21-160263
  VIN: 1FAHP3FN0AW110263

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-160263
  Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 94,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS From 4.99 % o.a.c.!  ** 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED **   FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! 


The PERFECT LITTLE CAR  FOR THE CITY!! Finished In FROZEN WHITE On BLACK Interior! 2.0L 4CYL GAS SAVER!! Well Equipped With Tons Of Convenience Features! AUTOMATIC! FULL POWER OPTIONS! Keyless Entry! Cruise! Tilt! Satillite Sirius! Voice Command/Recognition! FOG LIGHTS! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!!  BUY NOW & SAVE!!!  OIL FILTER CHANGE !! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER! 


CARFAX LINK DOWN BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tSfz8MrvZwOSkDJ5HduwsbosVKG5W1u+


All Vehicles Come With A FREE CARFAX History Report! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! Professional Detailing! 100% CANADIAN VEHICLES! OMVIC & UCDA Members!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! Buy With Confidence!! We GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! Extended Warranty Packages Available!! Licensing & Taxes Are Extra.


OVER 20 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Entertainment System

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

