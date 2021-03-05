Menu
2010 Ford Fusion

249,100 KM

$999

+ tax & licensing
$999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$999

+ taxes & licensing

249,100KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6638741
  • Stock #: 06032103
  • VIN: 3fahp0jg1ar137272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,100 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE ADVANTAGE ~ Vehicle been sold AS IS. (This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.). No extra fees. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele St. #19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 416-913-3469

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

