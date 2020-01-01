2010 Ford Fusion SEL, AUTOMATIC, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN CARFAX

SEL | AUTOMATIC | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















The 2010 Ford Fusion SEL combines functionality, power and efficiency. The Fusion is perfect for the driver looking for a sporty drive while still having enough space. With standard options like power windows, locks, and a smooth automatic transmission this car will be perfect for any daily commute! Buy with confidence as this is a local Ontario Vehicle and has a clean Carfax report!















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Exhaust: dual tip

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

pre-wired for phone

Spare wheel type: steel

Grille color: chrome

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Front struts

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Antenna type: mast

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front suspension type: short and long arm

Wheels: aluminum

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Rolling code security: key

Front brake diameter: 11.8

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Rear seat folding: flat

Total speakers: 6

Rear brake width: 0.4

Headlights: auto off

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8

Power outlet(s): two 12V

Capless fuel filler system

Infotainment: SYNC

Armrests: rear center

Rear brake diameter: 11.0

Steering ratio: 16.0

Front brake width: 1.0

Axle ratio: 3.06

Passenger seat folding: folds flat

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.