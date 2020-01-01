Menu
2010 Ford Fusion SEL, AUTOMATIC, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN CARFAX

2010 Ford Fusion SEL, AUTOMATIC, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,211KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398264
  • Stock #: PC5194
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA9AR179409
Exterior Colour
Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
SEL | AUTOMATIC | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2010 Ford Fusion SEL combines functionality, power and efficiency. The Fusion is perfect for the driver looking for a sporty drive while still having enough space. With standard options like power windows, locks, and a smooth automatic transmission this car will be perfect for any daily commute! Buy with confidence as this is a local Ontario Vehicle and has a clean Carfax report!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • pre-wired for phone
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Front struts
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Front brake diameter: 11.8
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Rear brake width: 0.4
  • Headlights: auto off
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Armrests: rear center
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.0
  • Steering ratio: 16.0
  • Front brake width: 1.0
  • Axle ratio: 3.06
  • Passenger seat folding: folds flat
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

