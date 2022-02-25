Menu
2010 Ford Mustang

159,000 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

GT CONVERTIBLE - MANUAL - 1 OWNER - MINT

GT CONVERTIBLE - MANUAL - 1 OWNER - MINT

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8329647
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FHXA5135312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE - GORGEOUS 1 OWNER GT IN MINT CONDITION - NEVER WINTER DRIVEN - GRAPHENE COATED - 5-SPEED MANUAL - V8 - POWER TOP - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - SHAKER STEREO SYSTEM - MICROSOFT SYNC -FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - CUSTOM PINSTRIPES (PINSTRIPES ARE ONLY VINYL STICKERS AND CAN BE EASILY REMOVED) NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 159,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

