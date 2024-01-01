Menu
Over 14 Years in business,
--     Fully certified.  
--     XL SuperCab ,~  No Rust   , ~ Low Km , ~ 4door
--     Automatic,
 
--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,
-     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
 
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.
--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!
 
 
--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.
 
 
--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

2010 Ford Ranger

179,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE6APA11586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.  

--     XL SuperCab ,~  No Rust   , ~ Low Km , ~ 4door

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2010 Ford Ranger