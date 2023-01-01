Menu
2010 GMC Acadia

180,465 KM

$6,995

$6,995 + tax & licensing
$6,995

$6,995 + taxes & licensing

2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$6,995

$6,995 + taxes & licensing

180,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10111419
  • Stock #: STK260690
  • VIN: 1GKLRKED8AJ260690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Summit White 2010 GMC Acadia SLE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX Canada One Owner

We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

