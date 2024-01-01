Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Recent arrival, trade in from Ford dealer in good condition, sold as-is but has excellent service history with 45 service records. Has a ramp at the rear for loading. I drove it from Ottawa and it drove very well.</p>

2010 GMC Savana

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Savana

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1727900256
  2. 1727900267
  3. 1727900273
  4. 1727900276
  5. 1727900283
  6. 1727900287
  7. 1727900290
  8. 1727900297
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GD6G4AG4A1153836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent arrival, trade in from Ford dealer in good condition, sold as-is but has excellent service history with 45 service records. Has a ramp at the rear for loading. I drove it from Ottawa and it drove very well.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Lexus RX 350 350,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 266,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura RDX Tech for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Acura RDX Tech 265,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Savana