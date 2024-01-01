$8,000+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Savana
2010 GMC Savana
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GD6G4AG4A1153836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent arrival, trade in from Ford dealer in good condition, sold as-is but has excellent service history with 45 service records. Has a ramp at the rear for loading. I drove it from Ottawa and it drove very well.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
