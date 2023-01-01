$6,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10520610
- Stock #: 9257
- VIN: 3GTRKUEA9AG158361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 355,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival,trade in from GM dealer in good condition, runs well new tires , engine,transmission, ac,brakes and body in good condition, sold as is because of mileage and age. You certify you save.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.