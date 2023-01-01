Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

355,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1696716162
  2. 1696716166
  3. 1696716170
  4. 1696716174
  5. 1696716177
  6. 1696716180
  7. 1696716184
  8. 1696716187
  9. 1696716190
  10. 1696716193
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
355,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520610
  • Stock #: 9257
  • VIN: 3GTRKUEA9AG158361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 355,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival,trade in from GM dealer in good condition, runs well new tires , engine,transmission, ac,brakes and body in good condition, sold as is because of mileage and age. You certify you save.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2010 GMC Sierra 1500
355,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Legacy
243,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 218,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory