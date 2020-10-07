Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

SLE-1

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6098493
  • VIN: 2CTALBEW7A6223556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 GMC TERRAIN SLE LOW LOW KM !!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

This Vehicle has  LOW LOW 143 000 km, Automatic, 2.4L engine, FWD, fully loaded with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, traction control, A/C iced cold, CD, radio, bluetooth, reverse cam, very clean in and out, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price.

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

