2010 Honda Accord

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Accord

EX-L

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  11. 1717883571
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1HGCS1B83AA800417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COUPE! VERY RARE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! LEATHER SEAT!

SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! BLUE TOOTH! POWER HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! SUPER LOW KM!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA ACCORD,

"GOES FOREVER", VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRES. AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE AT $499 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Base for sale in Toronto, ON
2005 Pontiac Vibe Base 242,000 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Pontiac Vibe AWD! AUTO for sale in Toronto, ON
2006 Pontiac Vibe AWD! AUTO 205,000 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Nissan Versa S for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Nissan Versa S 336,000 KM SOLD

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

