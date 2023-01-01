2010 Honda CR-V EX WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.

2010 Honda CR-V EX WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.

$10,491 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 9 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10235555

10235555 Stock #: Y23124A

Y23124A VIN: 5J6RE4H59AL812911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 235,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.