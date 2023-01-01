Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

235,936 KM

Details Features

$10,491

+ tax & licensing
$10,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.

2010 Honda CR-V

EX WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$10,491

+ taxes & licensing

235,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235555
  • Stock #: Y23124A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H59AL812911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 235,936 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

