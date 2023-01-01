$10,491+ tax & licensing
$10,491
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.
Location
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
235,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10235555
- Stock #: Y23124A
- VIN: 5J6RE4H59AL812911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 235,936 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
