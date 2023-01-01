Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

330,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2010 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

330,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392057
  • Stock #: 9251
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H36AL805851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9251
  • Mileage 330,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from Honda dealer in good condition, dealer serviced, runs well equipped with AWD, power group, a/c

alloy wheels with extra set of snow tires on steel wheels, comes certified with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

