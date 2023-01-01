2010 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10392057

10392057 Stock #: 9251

9251 VIN: 5J6RE4H36AL805851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 9251

Mileage 330,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.