$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2010 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
330,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10392057
- VIN: 5J6RE4H36AL805851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 330,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Honda dealer in good condition, dealer serviced, runs well equipped with AWD, power group, a/c
alloy wheels with extra set of snow tires on steel wheels, comes certified with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty
Warranty Available
