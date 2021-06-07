Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda CR-V

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,ALLOYS,$6800,SAFETY EXTRA$490

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,ALLOYS,$6800,SAFETY EXTRA$490

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7266368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING CONDITION,CAR FAX CLEAN,$6800+HST & LICENSING,SAFETY $490,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2013 Honda Accord 4 ...
 161,000 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte ALLOY...
 85,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 6S...
 120,000 KM
$3,100 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory