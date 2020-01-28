Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Honda Ridgeline

99K,4WD,CREW,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Ridgeline

99K,4WD,CREW,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4532346
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,
$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT ON THIS TRUCK),
$15900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE
VISITING 416)565-8644
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2002 Toyota Highland...
 230,000 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 85,000 KM
$4,400 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Outl...
 169,000 KM
$6,788 + tax & lic
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Send A Message