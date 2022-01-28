$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Elantra
Location
132,104KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8268990
- Stock #: SE18957A
- VIN: KMHDT4BD0AU915548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
DUAL AIRBAG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
