2010 Hyundai Elantra

132,104 KM

Details Features

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

132,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8268990
  • Stock #: SE18957A
  • VIN: KMHDT4BD0AU915548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

