$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Hyundai Tucson

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5120192
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC2AU026091
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited . Automatic. Leather Seats Heated Seats Power Seats Panaromic Sunroof. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry AC Alloy Wheels. Very clean Vehicle . $7499 plus tax and Licensing. Safety certification is included the Asking price. No Emil please. Call: 4169970824 ...Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

