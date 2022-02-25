$13,500+ tax & licensing
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
647-627-5600
2010 Infiniti EX35
Journey/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/HTDSEATS/CERTIFIED
Location
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
188,041KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8419206
- VIN: JN1AJ0HR7AM753557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,041 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH PUSH START STOP BUTTON KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER ELECTRIC SEATS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ALUMINUM WHEELS AUX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
