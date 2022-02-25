Menu
2010 Infiniti G37

198,590 KM

2010 Infiniti G37

g37X/AWD/NAV/CM/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED

g37X/AWD/NAV/CM/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CERTIFIED

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

198,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,590 KM

G37S ALL WHEEL DRIVE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED SEATED LEATHER BACK UP CAMERA PUSH START STOP BUTTON KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER ELECTRICAL SEATS POWER REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE BLUETOOTH  ALUMINUM WHEELS 4 WHEEL DISK BRAKES STELLITE RADIO POWER DRIVER SEATS HID HEADLIGHTS REAR READING LAMPS TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM STABILITY CONTROL COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT OUR LOCATION OF 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

