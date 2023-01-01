Menu
2010 Jaguar XF

113,000 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
XFR|NAVI|REARCAM|20 inch ALLOYS|510HP

2010 Jaguar XF

XFR|NAVI|REARCAM|20 inch ALLOYS|510HP

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461173
  • Stock #: R75956
  • VIN: SAJXA0JC4AMR75956

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA0JC4AMR75956, 5.0L Supercharged - 510hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS,  Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, Bowers & Wilkins 440-watt Surround Sound, White on Two Tone (Saddle Brown/Black) Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated/Ventilated Seats, 18-way driver and 14-way Passenger Adjustable Sealts, R Soft-Grain Leather Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Hood Louvers, “Suede Cloth” Headliner, Smart Key System, Fibre Carbon/Chrome Trim, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, Adaptive Dynamics, Active Differential Control, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

