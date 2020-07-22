2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Convenience Cruise Control Rear Wiper External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Roof Rack TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar coolant Radio data system Cargo tie downs Rear door type: Liftgate Exterior entry lights door pockets engine oil Electronic brakeforce distribution Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Liftgate window: manual flip-up 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system In-Dash CD: single disc Power outlet(s): 12V front Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Spare tire size: full-size matching Spare wheel type: alloy One-touch windows: 2 Antenna type: mast Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Front suspension type: short and long arm Wheels: aluminum Front wipers: variable intermittent Axle ratio: 3.07 Hill holder control Front air conditioning zones: single Tire type: all terrain Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Auxiliary audio input: jack Battery: maintenance-free Body side moldings: body-color Total speakers: 6 Front brake width: 1.2 Vanity mirrors: dual Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Mirror color: black Front brake diameter: 12.9 Alternator: 160 amps Rear headrests: integrated Watts: 66 Grille color: body-color Window defogger: rear Rear brake width: 0.55 Battery rating: 625 CCA Tire fill alert Warnings and reminders: lamp failure reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.