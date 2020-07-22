+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2010 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE | LAREDO | 3.7L V6 | 4WD | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS
The 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the perfect choice for those who require an SUV with off-road and towing capabilities. It has an advanced four-wheel-drive, the Quadra-Trac I system, and a maximum towing capacity of 7,400 pounds! It has a 3.7L V6 that makes 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Considering this vehicle's off-road prowess, its on-road manners are surprisingly good. Steering is precise and handling is sure-footed; in off-road situations, the Jeep's generous wheel travel and advanced 4WD hardware earn it true mountain-goat status. The Laredo's features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seatback, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Safety features on the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee include antilock disc brakes, stability control and side curtain airbags with a roll-over detection system. In government crash tests, the Jeep Grand Cherokee earned a perfect five-star rating in both frontal and side impact protection for all occupants.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4