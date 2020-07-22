Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

205,477 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo, AWD, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo, AWD, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,477KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5520249
  • Stock #: PC5901
  • VIN: 1J4PR4GK8AC109187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5901
  • Mileage 205,477 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE | LAREDO | 3.7L V6 | 4WD | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS







The 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the perfect choice for those who require an SUV with off-road and towing capabilities. It has an advanced four-wheel-drive, the Quadra-Trac I system, and a maximum towing capacity of 7,400 pounds! It has a 3.7L V6 that makes 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Considering this vehicle's off-road prowess, its on-road manners are surprisingly good. Steering is precise and handling is sure-footed; in off-road situations, the Jeep's generous wheel travel and advanced 4WD hardware earn it true mountain-goat status. The Laredo's features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split rear seatback, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Safety features on the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee include antilock disc brakes, stability control and side curtain airbags with a roll-over detection system. In government crash tests, the Jeep Grand Cherokee earned a perfect five-star rating in both frontal and side impact protection for all occupants.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Cruise Control
Rear Wiper
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Roof Rack
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
coolant
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Rear door type: Liftgate
Exterior entry lights
door pockets
engine oil
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
In-Dash CD: single disc
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.07
Hill holder control
Front air conditioning zones: single
Tire type: all terrain
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Total speakers: 6
Front brake width: 1.2
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Mirror color: black
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Alternator: 160 amps
Rear headrests: integrated
Watts: 66
Grille color: body-color
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 0.55
Battery rating: 625 CCA
Tire fill alert
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 34,992 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 62,750 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 71,474 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory