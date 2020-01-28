2010 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUXURY 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START | CLEAN CARFAX























This gorgeous 2010 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUXURY 4WD features a 5.0L DOHC SMPI 32-valve aluminum alloy V8 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with Commandshift, 2-speed electronically controlled transfer gearbox. This LR4 HSE LUX has a sleek White exterior Finish complimented with Beige Leather Seating. Featuring Seating for seven passengers, in Luxury trim, provides a host of amenities. Voice Command Navigation system that aids the driver where to go without having to take there hands of the steering wheel. It also comes with a Backup Camera, and Parking Sensors offer guidance for tight situations. 3 Panel Sunroof for the guests to enjoy long distant drives not missing a single star through late-night driving. Music lovers will appreciate a premium Meridian Surround Sound System. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/iPod Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control Keyless Entry & Ignition and much more. Terrain Response System optimizes the vehicle set-up for virtually all on-road or off-road driving situations, with five different settings to suit different terrains such as grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl. The perfect family vehicle allowing to seat seven passengers comfortably complemented with Rear Heated Seats. Top of the line safety features include Row one driver and passenger front, side and head curtain airbags Row two head curtain airbags 4 Row three head curtain airbags, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power tilt & telescoping adjustable steering column with memory, Power tilt/slide front sunroof including fixed alpine roof & integrated sun blinds, Tungsten finish door handles, Front fog lights, Rear fog lights, Puddle Lights, Privacy Glass, Heated windscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Heated washer jets.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Energy absorbing steering column

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Electronic Parking Brake

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear suspension classification: independent

Spare tire size: temporary

Auxiliary audio input: MP3

Center console trim: wood

Door trim: wood

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Mirror color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

Front wipers: rain sensing

In-Dash CD: single disc

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Front brake diameter: 14.2

Rear brake diameter: 13.8

Premium brand: harman/kardon

Subwoofer: 1

Locking differential: center

Multi-functional information center

Rear suspension type: double wishbone

Total speakers: 9

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Navigation system: hard drive

Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass

Tire type: all terrain

Passenger seat power adjustments: 8

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Grille color: metallic

Impact sensor: door unlock

Armrests: drivers seat

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Axle ratio: 3.54

Rear seat folding: flat

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear wiper: with washer

Rear door type: split liftgate

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Rear spoiler: tail-gate

Watts: 240

Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

