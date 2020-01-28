Menu
2010 Land Rover LR4

LR4 HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, KEYLESS

2010 Land Rover LR4

LR4 HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, KEYLESS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 257,678KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544292
  • Stock #: PC5259
  • VIN: SALAK2D49AA523805
Exterior Colour
ALASKA WHITE
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2010 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUXURY 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START | CLEAN CARFAX











This gorgeous 2010 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUXURY 4WD features a 5.0L DOHC SMPI 32-valve aluminum alloy V8 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with Commandshift, 2-speed electronically controlled transfer gearbox. This LR4 HSE LUX has a sleek White exterior Finish complimented with Beige Leather Seating. Featuring Seating for seven passengers, in Luxury trim, provides a host of amenities. Voice Command Navigation system that aids the driver where to go without having to take there hands of the steering wheel. It also comes with a Backup Camera, and Parking Sensors offer guidance for tight situations. 3 Panel Sunroof for the guests to enjoy long distant drives not missing a single star through late-night driving. Music lovers will appreciate a premium Meridian Surround Sound System. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/iPod Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control Keyless Entry & Ignition and much more. Terrain Response System optimizes the vehicle set-up for virtually all on-road or off-road driving situations, with five different settings to suit different terrains such as grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl. The perfect family vehicle allowing to seat seven passengers comfortably complemented with Rear Heated Seats. Top of the line safety features include Row one driver and passenger front, side and head curtain airbags Row two head curtain airbags 4 Row three head curtain airbags, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Power tilt & telescoping adjustable steering column with memory, Power tilt/slide front sunroof including fixed alpine roof & integrated sun blinds, Tungsten finish door handles, Front fog lights, Rear fog lights, Puddle Lights, Privacy Glass, Heated windscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Heated washer jets.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Auxiliary audio input: MP3
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Door trim: wood
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver adjustable suspension: height
  • Front spring type: pneumatic
  • Rear spring type: pneumatic
  • Self leveling suspension
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • Premium brand: harman/kardon
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Locking differential: center
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Grille color: metallic
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Armrests: drivers seat
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Axle ratio: 3.54
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Rear door type: split liftgate
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Rear spoiler: tail-gate
  • Watts: 240
  • Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

