2010 Lexus ES 350

163,321 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2010 Lexus ES 350

2010 Lexus ES 350

2010 Lexus ES 350

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,321KM
Used
  Stock #: LN14348C
  VIN: JTHBK1EG3A2358115

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 163,321 KM

Vehicle Description

As is Special , This Granite Mica on Light Grey Leather 2010 ES350 is a local trade in vehicle , Clean Carfax, Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , etc. This vehicle is being sold AS IS , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition, Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

