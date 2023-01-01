$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112
2010 Lexus ES 350
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10095633
- Stock #: LN14348C
- VIN: JTHBK1EG3A2358115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14348C
- Mileage 163,321 KM
Vehicle Description
As is Special , This Granite Mica on Light Grey Leather 2010 ES350 is a local trade in vehicle , Clean Carfax, Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , etc. This vehicle is being sold AS IS , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition, Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.