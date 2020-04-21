Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Lexus IS 250

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus IS 250

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

  1. 4885716
  2. 4885716
  3. 4885716
  4. 4885716
  5. 4885716
  6. 4885716
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,172KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4885716
  • Stock #: 10303
  • VIN: JTHCF5C27A5037068
Exterior Colour
Starfire Pearl (White)
Interior Colour
Ecru (K)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

a

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Front & rear cupholders
  • Side window defoggers
  • Front centre console w/armrest
  • Automatic halogen headlamps
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
  • Child protector rear door locks
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
  • Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Metallic shift knob
Power Options
  • accessory pwr outlet
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Comfort
  • Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Additional Features
  • Cargo Mat
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Driver footrest
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
  • Assist grips
  • Metallic dash accents
  • Front seat back pockets
  • High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
  • All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
  • Cigarette lighter w/illuminated ashtray
  • Driver & front passenger knee airbags
  • Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn lamps
  • Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • P225/45R17 all-season tires
  • Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
  • Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna
  • 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: soft-touch heater controls, rear seat heater ducts, cabin air filter
  • Instrumentation -inc: multi-info display, tachometer, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers
  • Lighting -inc: door courtesy, glove box, map lamps
  • Rear bench seat -inc: fold down centre armrest, trunk pass-through
  • Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs, anti-dive & anti-squat geometry
  • Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs
  • Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control (TRAC)
  • 2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Warning lights -inc: low fuel, low engine oil level, door ajar, front seat belt warning
  • AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (13) speakers, audio aux input jack, USB input, integrated XM satellite radio
  • Glass imprited antenna
  • IS 250 AWD
  • LEATHER W/MOONROOF & NAVIGATION PKG
  • LEATHER W/MOONROOF PKG
  • LUXURY W/NAVIGATION PKG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selected Fine Cars

2014 Ford Focus SE
 81,682 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SE
 233,681 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 162,635 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-698-XXXX

(click to show)

416-698-0162

Send A Message