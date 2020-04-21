2010 Lexus IS 250

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Compact Spare Tire
- Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Remote Fuel Door Release
- Door Map Pockets
- Carpeted floor mats
- Front & rear cupholders
- Side window defoggers
- Front centre console w/armrest
- Automatic halogen headlamps
- Safety
- First Aid Kit
- Anti-Theft System
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
- Child protector rear door locks
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Front seat-mounted side airbags
- Front & rear side curtain airbags
- Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
- Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Metallic shift knob
- Power Options
- accessory pwr outlet
- Pwr windows w/auto up/down
- Comfort
- Illuminated entry w/fadeout
- Additional Features
- Cargo Mat
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Driver footrest
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
- Assist grips
- Metallic dash accents
- Front seat back pockets
- High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass
- Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
- All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
- Cigarette lighter w/illuminated ashtray
- Driver & front passenger knee airbags
- Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn lamps
- Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
- P225/45R17 all-season tires
- Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
- Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna
- 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter
- Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: soft-touch heater controls, rear seat heater ducts, cabin air filter
- Instrumentation -inc: multi-info display, tachometer, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers
- Lighting -inc: door courtesy, glove box, map lamps
- Rear bench seat -inc: fold down centre armrest, trunk pass-through
- Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs, anti-dive & anti-squat geometry
- Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs
- Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control (TRAC)
- 2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- Warning lights -inc: low fuel, low engine oil level, door ajar, front seat belt warning
- AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (13) speakers, audio aux input jack, USB input, integrated XM satellite radio
- Glass imprited antenna
- IS 250 AWD
- LEATHER W/MOONROOF & NAVIGATION PKG
- LEATHER W/MOONROOF PKG
- LUXURY W/NAVIGATION PKG
